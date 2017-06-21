Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Governor Names Attorney To Head Ohio’s Health Department

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The governor has named an attorney as director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has announced that Lance Himes will head the cabinet agency. Himes has served as interim director since March 31, after former director Rick Hodges left for a private-sector job.

The governor’s office said Tuesday that Himes served as an attorney for the health department for more than 13 years and was named its general counsel in October 2011.

Himes has specialized in environmental health and public health compliance issues. The governor’s office says he played a key role in coordinating the state’s Ebola response in 2014.

Himes also served as the department’s interim director from February to August 2014.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company