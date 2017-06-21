Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Grievance Alleging Misconduct By Ohio Justice Is Dismissed

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of two complaints filed over an Ohio Supreme Court justice’s speech at an event put on by an anti-abortion group has been dismissed.

The complaints alleged that Justice Sharon Kennedy violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct by speaking before Greater Toledo Right to Life in March, after the court agreed to hear an appeal involving an abortion clinic.

Toledo Right to Life has said Kennedy’s speech at a “legislative briefing” breakfast didn’t mention abortion.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

A retired attorney who filed a grievance over the speech tells The Blade in Toledo ( ) that it was dismissed by a judicial panel.

A separate complaint from a coalition of groups and individuals sought a disciplinary counsel investigation of Kennedy.

___

Information from: The Blade,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company