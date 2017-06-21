Grievance Alleging Misconduct By Ohio Justice Is Dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of two complaints filed over an Ohio Supreme Court justice’s speech at an event put on by an anti-abortion group has been dismissed.

The complaints alleged that Justice Sharon Kennedy violated the Ohio Code of Judicial Conduct by speaking before Greater Toledo Right to Life in March, after the court agreed to hear an appeal involving an abortion clinic.

Toledo Right to Life has said Kennedy’s speech at a “legislative briefing” breakfast didn’t mention abortion.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

A retired attorney who filed a grievance over the speech tells The Blade in Toledo ( ) that it was dismissed by a judicial panel.

A separate complaint from a coalition of groups and individuals sought a disciplinary counsel investigation of Kennedy.

