Insurer Started By Jared Kushner’s Brother Seeks Expansion

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The health insurance company co-founded by the brother of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law says it wants to return to New Jersey’s health exchange marketplace and expand in four other states.

Oscar announced Wednesday that it has applied to return to 14 of New Jersey’s 21 counties in 2018. It didn’t offer plans here in 2017.

The New York-based company was co-founded by Josh Kushner, the brother of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Oscar also announced plans to seek regulatory approval to sell insurance with the Cleveland Clinic and expand to Nashville, Tennessee, east Los Angeles County, and Austin and San Antonio, Texas.

The announcement comes as Republicans in Congress attempt to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s signature health law.

