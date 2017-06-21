Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Court Weighs Death Row Appeal Over DNA Evidence Testing

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court is considering a request from a condemned killer of two to allow DNA testing the inmate alleges could determine his innocence.

Death row inmate Tyrone Noling wants access to results of DNA testing previously completed, plus new testing on shell casings and other evidence from the 1990 double murder in Portage County in northeastern Ohio.

The 45-year-old Noling was convicted of killing Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig, both 81, at their home. He maintains his innocence.

Justices heard arguments Tuesday, with a ruling expected in the next few months. No execution date has been set.

Earlier this year the court said it’s allowing offenders sentenced to death to appeal directly to the high court when an application for DNA testing is rejected.

