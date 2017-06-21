Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Officers Shoot And Kill Suspected Active Shooter

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials are investigating after an Ohio deputy shot and killed a man suspected of shooting at a moving train.

A Butler County dispatcher says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Clair Township.

Police were responding to the area after receiving reports of a man taking shots at a train.

Deputies engaged with the suspect, who quickly fled. A news release says the suspect began firing at officers who also responded with gunfire.

The suspect was shot and killed as a result. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says no deputies were shot.

Jones calls the shooting a “tragic situation,” but he says a preliminary investigation shows it was justified.

The identities of the suspect and the officer involved will be released Wednesday.

