Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Superintendent Charged With Gross Sexual Imposition

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl.

The Springfield News-Sun reports ( ) the Indian Lake Local Schools has placed 52-year-old Patrick O’Donnell on paid leave after he was arrested by Washington Township police on Monday and charged with gross sexual imposition. Police say the alleged crime occurred three years ago.

The Logan County prosecutor says the now-13-year-old girl wasn’t an Indian Lake student.

O’Donnell was freed on bond after a court appearance Tuesday. His attorney didn’t return calls Wednesday seeking comment.

School board members declined to answer questions after voting Monday to place O’Donnell on leave.

Police say O’Donnell’s arrest came after the girl’s parents contacted Logan County Children’s Services. Police wouldn’t describe the relationship between O’Donnell and the girl.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Sun,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company