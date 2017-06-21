Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Police: Bricks Thrown Through Ohio Abortion Clinic Windows

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a Cleveland abortion clinic has been vandalized, with bricks thrown through the clinic’s windows three times this month.

Cle.com reports (http://bit.ly/2tPm57X) that Preterm reported the vandalism to police on June 1, June 12 and early Monday.

Investigators say one person was captured on video from surveillance cameras on June 12, but police haven’t identified any suspect. Employees discovered the latest vandalism when they came to work Monday and found two windows shattered.

Police report the vandalism has resulted in damage estimated at several thousand dollars.

A message left at Preterm wasn’t immediately returned.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chahch) says police are continuing their investigation. She says they also hope to get tips from the public to help identify any suspect or suspects.

