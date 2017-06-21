Sheriff: Deputy Shot Ohio Man Who Pointed Loaded Gun At Him

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had pointed a loaded shotgun at the deputy and was warned to drop the gun before the deputy shot him.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Wednesday that deputies responded about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired at a moving train and found 32-year-old Jacob Faulkner shooting at the train. Jones says Faulkner then fled to his St. Clair Township home and came out with a loaded shotgun.

The sheriff says deputies warned Faulkner to drop the gun, but he pointed it at the deputy who then fired several shots at Faulkner.

Jones says the preliminary investigation indicates a “justified shooting,” but the investigation will continue.

The sheriff says no motive was immediately determined for Faulkner’s actions.

