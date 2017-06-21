Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sheriff: Deputy Shot Ohio Man Who Pointed Loaded Gun At Him

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had pointed a loaded shotgun at the deputy and was warned to drop the gun before the deputy shot him.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Wednesday that deputies responded about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired at a moving train and found 32-year-old Jacob Faulkner shooting at the train. Jones says Faulkner then fled to his St. Clair Township home and came out with a loaded shotgun.

The sheriff says deputies warned Faulkner to drop the gun, but he pointed it at the deputy who then fired several shots at Faulkner.

Jones says the preliminary investigation indicates a “justified shooting,” but the investigation will continue.

The sheriff says no motive was immediately determined for Faulkner’s actions.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company