2 Badly Decomposed Bodies Discovered In Ohio Home

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police searching for a missing woman have found two badly decomposed bodies in an Ohio home.

Parma Heights Police Capt. Steve Scharschmidt says the two bodies were found around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police had arrived at the home to search for 50-year-old Regina Capobianco, who was reported missing from the Stark County area.

Police have not confirmed the identities of the two bodies, but Scharschmidt says officials are treating the case as a double homicide.

The discovery is still under investigation.

