Democrat Connie Pillich Proposes Public Health Care Buy-in

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic governor candidate in Ohio is laying out her vision for a buy-in option that makes government health care benefits available to the public.

Former state Rep. Connie Pillich (PIHL’-ich) announced her “Medicaid-for-All” plan Thursday, ahead of an expected vote in the U.S. Senate on Republican health care legislation.

Pilich’s proposal calls for Ohio to offer consumers two buy-in options on the state exchange — one offering Medicaid coverage, the other offering coverage under the state health insurance plan available to state employees and lawmakers.

It’s an idea that emerged, but was rejected, during negotiations on the federal Affordable Care Act. Pillich says consumers would pay for the insurance and would not require tax dollars.

Pillich is among four declared candidates seeking the Democratic nomination next year.

