Jurors To Deliberate A 5th Day In Police Shooting Retrial

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors will continue deliberations into a fifth day in a former University of Cincinnati police officer’s second trial, longer than the deadlocked jury did in his first trial.

After a full day Thursday, jurors in Ray Tensing’s murder retrial have deliberated nearly 26 hours, compared to 25 hours over four days before a mistrial was declared last November. The white former officer is also charged with voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) has restricted media coverage, and little information has been available since deliberations began. The jury has been sequestered.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tensing says he feared for his life when 43-year-old DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate.

