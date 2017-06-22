Major League Soccer
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York City FC 2, Seattle 1
Atlanta United FC 3, Columbus 1
Chicago 2, New England 1
Montreal 3, Orlando City 3, tie
Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 0
Sporting Kansas City 0, San Jose 0, tie
Colorado 2, Portland 1
FC Dallas 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 0
Houston 2, Los Angeles 2, tie
New York 2, Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 2, Atlanta United FC 1
Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Orlando City at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 9 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10:30 p.m.