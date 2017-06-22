Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mourners Gather For Funeral Of Student Detained In N Korea

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of mourners are celebrating the life of an American college student who was detained in North Korea for over a year and died shortly after being returned home to Ohio in a coma.

Otto Warmbier’s brother, sister and friends were scheduled to speak at the funeral Thursday in his hometown of Wyoming, near Cincinnati. A rabbi was officiating at the public service, which was closed to the news media.

A coroner is trying to determine Warmbier’s cause of death. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after he was sentenced to prison in North Korea in March 2016.

He died Monday.

He’d been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting North Korea.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company