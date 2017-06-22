Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ohio Officer’s Partner Testifies Fatal Shooting Unnecessary

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — The partner of a Cleveland police patrolman who is on trial for the fatal shooting of an unarmed burglary suspect has testified the shooting wasn’t necessary.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) patrolman Gregory King testified Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court that he didn’t fear for his life when partner Alan Buford shot 18-year-old Brandon Jones once in the chest in March 2015. Buford is charged with negligent homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor.

King testified Buford shot Jones within seconds of the officers grabbing him outside a store he had broken into.

Jones was black, as is Buford.

Cleveland.com reports Buford’s attorney sought to show the danger the officers faced that night. King testified he kept his gun pointed at Jones before the shooting.

A judge, not a jury, will decide the case.

Information from: cleveland.com,

