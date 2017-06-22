Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Police Believe Bodies Found Are Homeowner, Missing Woman

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say they believe that two badly decomposed bodies found in a northeast Ohio home are the homeowner and a woman reported missing.

Parma Heights Police Capt. Steve Scharschmidt said Thursday that the bodies were found Wednesday when officers arrived at the home in the Cleveland suburb to search for 50-year-old Regina Capobianco. She had been reported missing from the Stark County area.

Scharschmidt says the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s office will need to positively identify the bodies. But he says police believe they are Capobianco and 65-year-old John Mann, the homeowner.

Scharschmidt says police believe the bodies may have been in the home about a month.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Police have not discussed whether there is a suspect. The case remains under investigation.

