At Pride Events, Protests Claim Prejudice, Exclusion

NEW YORK (AP) — Gay pride marches in New York City, San Francisco and in between this weekend will have plenty of participants — and also protests directed at them from other members of the LGBT community.

They say increasingly corporate pride celebrations prioritize the experiences of gay white men and ignore the issues continuing to face black and brown LGBT people.

Demonstrations have disrupted pride events in Washington, D.C. and Columbus, Ohio.

Some activists say there’s a racial divide when it comes to the LGBT-rights movement’s agenda.

For years, many national groups focused on legalizing same-sex marriage, but for many LGBT people of color, there are more pressing issues, such as economic inequality, policing and incarceration.

