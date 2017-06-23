Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

International League

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
Syracuse 7, Buffalo 6

Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.

Indianapolis at Louisville, ppd.

Rochester 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Norfolk 11, Durham 3

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 11, Pawtucket 1

Toledo 5, Columbus 3

Buffalo at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

Pawtucket at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

