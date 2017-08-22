Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Head Knocked Off Confederate Soldier Statue In Ohio Cemetery

Posted On Tue. Aug 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a Confederate soldier statue at a cemetery in Ohio has been damaged by vandals who took its head.

Columbus police say vandals appear to have climbed on an arched memorial at Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery and the statue atop the monument to the ground.

The soldier’s head and hat were knocked off. Police say the vandals took the head but left the hat.

Police say the vandalism occurred early Tuesday at the cemetery where around 2,000 soldiers are buried.

Confederate statues around the country have been targeted in the weeks following a white-nationalist rally to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia. A counterprotester was killed.

Police in Ohio had been monitoring the cemetery since the Aug. 12 rally.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company