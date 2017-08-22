Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Man, Woman Die In Early Morning Fire At Southern Ohio Home

Posted On Tue. Aug 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BETHEL, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say two adults died in an early morning blaze at a southern Ohio home.

The fire broke out before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the village of Bethel, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.

Bethel-Tate Fire Chief Rick Stowell tells WCPO-TV that a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s were found in the back hallway of the home, and both died.

Fire officials say another woman who lives at the property couldn’t immediately be located. They were trying to determine whether she was home when the fire occurred.

There was no immediate word on what caused the blaze.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company