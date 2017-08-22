Police: Confederate Soldier Statue In Cemetery Vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a Confederate soldier statue at a cemetery in central Ohio has been damaged by vandals who took the statue’s head.

Columbus police say vandals appear to have climbed on an arched memorial at Camp Chase Confederate Cemetery and toppled the statue atop the monument to the ground.

The soldier’s head and hat were knocked off. Police say the vandals took the head, but left the hat.

Police say the vandalism occurred sometime between midnight and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the cemetery where around 2,000 soldiers are buried.

Officers found the vandalism while checking the cemetery in Columbus early Tuesday.

Police had been monitoring the cemetery since the violent white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a protester was killed Aug. 12.

