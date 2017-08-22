Police Identify Slain Woman, Suspect Who Killed Self

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio have identified a homicide suspect who killed himself while officers sought his arrest and the woman he is believed to have fatally shot.

Lorain police said Monday that 55-year-old Jeffrey Schindler shot himself Sunday after police arrived at his Amherst Township home with an arrest warrant.

Investigators say Schindler was a suspect in the shooting death of 24-year-old Kristen Malinowski in Lorain on Saturday.

Police say surveillance video shows a confrontation between the pair before Malinowski was shot. It is not clear why they were arguing.

Police say officers went to Schindler’s house and were speaking with his wife when he went to his garage and killed himself.

