The Latest: Agency Had Wanted Judge To Toss Shooter’s Suit

2:45 p.m.

Records show an Ohio housing authority wanted a judge to dismiss much of a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by a man who shot him outside a courthouse.

Authorities say 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond was fatally shot Monday by a probation officer after wounding Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ’) Jr., who’s expected to survive.

Richmond sued the Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority after Richmond’s mother and 2-year-old great-nephew died in an April 2015 house fire.

Richmond’s lawsuit alleges the home had exposed electrical wires and had missing and inoperable smoke alarms.

The agency wanted Bruzzese to dismiss a claim for punitive damages and another claim that critical evidence was lost when the house was torn down immediately after the fire.

9:05 a.m.

A sheriff says the man who shot a judge outside an Ohio courthouse drove to a neighboring bank, walked quickly toward him from a parked car and fired, and the judge returned fire.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla says surveillance video captured the scene Monday in Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl).

The suspect, 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond, was fatally shot by a probation officer. The wounded judge was expected to survive.

Abdalla says Richmond had arrived at the bank a short while before the shooting, left and then returned and shot the judge as he walked into work.

The in nearby West Virginia reports the judge was overseeing a wrongful death case that Richmond filed against a housing authority over a fire that killed Richmond’s mother and a toddler.

8:20 a.m.

Authorities say the man who shot a judge outside an Ohio courthouse was stopped by a police officer hours earlier for having a defective headlight as he drove in downtown Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl) in the early morning darkness.

The suspect, 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond, was fatally shot Monday after wounding Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEEZ’) Jr., who’s expected to survive.

The in West Virginia reports the shooting happened about four hours after Richmond was warned about his headlights during the traffic stop.

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful death case Richmond filed against a housing authority over a fire that killed Richmond’s mother and a toddler.

Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013. A visiting judge handled that case.

