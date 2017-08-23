Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Bryant Nicked, Lefty Rizzo Plays 3B, Cubs Beat Reds 13-9

Posted On Wed. Aug 23rd, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cubs star Kris Bryant exited after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, and lefty Anthony Rizzo wound up playing third base as Chicago beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-9 Tuesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

The defending World Series champions moved a season-high 10 games over .500. This victory came with a late offensive surge, with the Cubs scoring nine runs in the last three innings.

Bryant was taken out as a precaution after being plunked in the ninth. Minus the NL MVP and ahead 13-6, manager Joe Maddon shifted Rizzo across the diamond from first base for his first career appearance at third — a rare spot for a left-hander. Rizzo didn’t get any plays at the position.

