Fire Officials: Woman, Adult Daughter Died In Fire At Home

Posted On Wed. Aug 23rd, 2017
BETHEL, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials have said a woman and her adult daughter died in a blaze at a southern Ohio home, not a woman and a man as they originally reported.

Bethel-Tate Fire Department officials first reported that a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s were found Tuesday in a hallway of the home in the village of Bethel, and both died in the fire. Fire Chief Rick Stowell said later the victims were a mother and her adult daughter.

Stowell said a man presumed to be in the house turned out to be a woman.

Fire officials haven’t released the women’s names or said what caused the blaze.

The fire broke out before 3 a.m. in the village about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.

