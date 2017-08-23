Man Crushed To Death By Heavy Equipment At Ohio Factory

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been crushed to death after a piece of heavy equipment fell on him at a southwest Ohio factory.

Authorities say Douglas Mescher, of Lebanon, was killed Tuesday at Walther Engineering and Manufacturing, a vehicle parts maker in Franklin where Mescher worked as a subcontractor.

Franklin is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

A company spokesman declined to comment when contacted by the Dayton Daily News.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Mescher’s death.

