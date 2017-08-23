Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Man Crushed To Death By Heavy Equipment At Ohio Factory

Posted On Wed. Aug 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been crushed to death after a piece of heavy equipment fell on him at a southwest Ohio factory.

Authorities say Douglas Mescher, of Lebanon, was killed Tuesday at Walther Engineering and Manufacturing, a vehicle parts maker in Franklin where Mescher worked as a subcontractor.

Franklin is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

A company spokesman declined to comment when contacted by the Dayton Daily News.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Mescher’s death.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company