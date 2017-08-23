Ohio College Basketball Player Gets Probation For Jail Fight

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — A University of Dayton basketball player says he’s remorseful after a judge sentenced him to probation for a jailhouse fight after his arrest for underage drinking.

Twenty-year-old Sam Miller, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty Tuesday in southwest Ohio’s Greene County to disorderly conduct for a fight at the county jail in July.

Miller’s attorney says Miller is working hard not to repeat his mistakes.

A police report said Miller could be seen on surveillance video confronting and slapping another inmate. The inmate threw several punches that knocked Miller to the ground before deputies arrived.

Miller was a member of the University of Dayton basketball team the previous two seasons. The school has revoked his athletic scholarship for one year and has suspended him for the current semester.

