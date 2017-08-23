Police: Shooting At Party Targeted; Related To Drug Rings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say the shooting at a gender reveal party in suburban Cincinnati where one woman was killed and eight people were wounded was targeted and related to drug rings.

Colerain Township police spokesman James Love says investigators have found multiple connections between those who attended the party and three drug rings. He also says detectives have met with resistance from victims and witnesses.

Twenty-two-year-old Autum Garrett of Andrews, Indiana, was killed July 8 during what was supposed to be a pregnant woman’s gender reveal party. Garrett’s husband and their two children were among those wounded.

Authorities have said a 21-year-old woman who claimed she lost her child after being shot wasn’t pregnant.

Police say the continuing investigation will be lengthy and thorough, and they expect to make multiple arrests.

