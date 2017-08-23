Prosecutor Vows 3rd Trial For 2 In Bundy Ranch Standoff Case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Nevada is vowing a third try to convict two accused gunmen of armed assault on a federal officer in a 2014 standoff that stopped a cattle roundup near states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy’s ranch.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre (MI’-ree) told Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro on Wednesday there’s no question the government will retry Eric Parker and Scott Drexler.

On Tuesday, a jury acquitted two defendants of all 10 charges but failed to reach verdicts on four charges against Parker and two counts against Drexler.

Navarro set a Sept. 25 trial date.

That means another delay in starting trial for Bundy, four of his sons and six other defendants.

They’ve been in federal custody since their arrests in early 2016, despite invoking rights to speedy trials.

