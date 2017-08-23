Woman Claims She Won $500K Lottery; Lottery Says $500 Prize

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Wed. Aug 23rd, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio woman claims to have won $500,000 on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket, while the lottery says she won only the $500 she received.

Penelope Demetriades filed a claim against the lottery Monday in Ohio’s Court of Claims. The Northfield woman says she bought a ticket in September at a convenience store in Macedonia, about 24 miles (39 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. She says a store employee said she won $500 and gave her that prize.

Demetriades says she later determined she won $500,000, but employees wouldn’t honor her ticket, saying it was destroyed or thrown.

She alleges breach of contract, among other things, and is seeking compensatory damages and a judgment that she won $500,000.

The lottery says investigators reconstructed the ticket, and it was a $500 winner.

