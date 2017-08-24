Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Condemned Ohio Killer Of 2 Wants September Execution Delayed

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A condemned killer of two people is challenging Ohio’s lethal injection method and the constitutionality of the state’s death penalty law ahead of his Sept. 13 execution.

Attorneys for death row inmate Gary Otte (OH’-tay) argue in federal court that the state hasn’t shown it can ensure inmates are rendered deeply unconscious during lethal injection.

The attorneys say that puts the 45-year-old Otte at risk of suffering serious pain from two of the three drugs that Ohio uses.

Otte’s lawyers also want a Cleveland-area judge to declare the death penalty unconstitutional in his case because he was under 21 at the time of the crime.

Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW’-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura.

