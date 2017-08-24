Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ex-college Linebacker Convicted In $10 Million Fraud Scheme

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia football player has been convicted of running a $10 million fraud scheme that victimized more than 50 investors.

A federal jury in Richmond on Thursday convicted 36-year-old Merrill Robertson of Chesterfield on 15 fraud-related counts.

Prosecutors say Robertson used contacts in the football world to solicit investors over a seven-year period beginning in 2009. Supposedly sophisticated investments were little more than a frozen-yogurt franchise and other restaurant ventures.

Prosecutors said Robertson used much of the investors’ money on personal living expenses.

Robertson’s lawyer, Patrick Hanes, said he was disappointed in the verdict and hasn’t decided whether to appeal.

Robertson was a starting linebacker for UVa and spent time in training camp for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings in 2003 and 2004.

