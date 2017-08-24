Large Fish Kills In Ohio Linked To Livestock Manure

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Investigators from three state agencies are looking at whether any laws were broken after manure spread on Ohio farm fields caused three separate fish kills.

A state wildlife investigator said Thursday that it’s not clear yet whether too much manure was used or whether it was put on the fields too close to predicted storms.

A new Ohio law put in place to combat algae in Lake Erie prohibits farmers from putting manure on fields before heavy rains because it contains phosphorous that feeds algae.

The three fish kills in northwestern Ohio and another one being investigated in western Ohio have left behind tens of thousands of dead fish this month.

About 15,000 fish along a 10-mile stretch of a creek in Williams County were found dead last week.

