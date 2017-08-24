Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Man Accused Of Raping 12-year-old Gets 20 Years In Prison

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl two years ago has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cleveland.com reports ( ) Daniel Gibbons was sentenced Wednesday immediately after pleading guilty to two counts of rape.

Police say the rape happened in 2015 in Norton after Gibbons and another man met up with that man’s girlfriend and her 12-year-old friend.

The girl’s mother told police she was raped and investigators say DNA from a rape kite matched Gibbons.

Gibbons will not be eligible for parole.

Information from: cleveland.com,

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
The Findlay Publishing Company

