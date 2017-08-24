Man Punched By Cop Pleads Not Guilty To Resisting Arrest

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A black man seen in a cellphone video being punched more than a dozen times by a white police officer after a traffic stop outside Cleveland has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

Twenty-five-year-old Richard Hubbard III entered the plea Thursday in Euclid, where he was stopped Aug. 12 by Officer Michael Amiott for a suspended license.

Hubbard’s attorney asked a Municipal Court judge to dismiss the charges during Thursday’s hearing. Hubbard said after the hearing he did not resist when Amiott ordered him to “face away,” which a police dashcam video appears to confirm.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office says it has discussed the incident with federal authorities and is investigating.

The city has suspended Amiott without pay for 15 days and could face further discipline.

