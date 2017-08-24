Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Navy IDs Dead, Missing Sailors From The USS John McCain

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
The U.S. Navy has identified one sailor who died and nine others who remain missing after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker Monday near Singapore.

Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, who the Navy listed as being from New Jersey. His mother said Smith grew up in Novi, Michigan, and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teenager with his father.

The sailors still missing are:

— Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, of Missouri.

— Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, of Texas.

— Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, of Maryland.

— Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, of Ohio.

— Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, of Maryland.

— Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, of New York.

— Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, of Connecticut.

— Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, of Texas.

— Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, of Illinois.

