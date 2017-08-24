Navy: Ohio Man Among Sailors Missing After Ship Collision

CABLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man engaged to be married next year is among those still missing after the U.S. Navy called off a search for sailors from a destroyer that collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Navy officials on Thursday identified the missing Ohio sailor as Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Drake.

Twenty-one-year-old Drake is from Cable, a village about 50 miles (81 kilometers) west of Columbus. Drake’s sister has said the family was notified Monday he was missing.

Veronica Drake told the Springfield News-Sun this week that she last talked with her brother a few days earlier and he was coming home on leave in November.

He graduated from Triad High School in North Lewisburg. She said her brother joined the Navy after graduation, partly for the possibility of travel.

