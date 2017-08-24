Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Navy: Ohio Man Among Sailors Missing After Ship Collision

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CABLE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man engaged to be married next year is among those still missing after the U.S. Navy called off a search for sailors from a destroyer that collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Navy officials on Thursday identified the missing Ohio sailor as Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Drake.

Twenty-one-year-old Drake is from Cable, a village about 50 miles (81 kilometers) west of Columbus. Drake’s sister has said the family was notified Monday he was missing.

Veronica Drake told the Springfield News-Sun this week that she last talked with her brother a few days earlier and he was coming home on leave in November.

He graduated from Triad High School in North Lewisburg. She said her brother joined the Navy after graduation, partly for the possibility of travel.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company