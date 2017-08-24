Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ohio Man Accused Of Cyberstalking Sheriff Pleads Not Guilty

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of harassing a county sheriff for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites has pleaded not guilty to a federal cyberstalking charge.

An FBI agent says in a criminal affidavit the harassment began in 1999 when William Young, of Columbus, was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge. Sheriff Russell Martin isn’t identified in the court document, but confirms in a statement that he was that officer.

Young pleaded not guilty Thursday in a federal court in Columbus. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Investigators say the 54-year-old Young sent letters over the years to the officer’s wife, doctor, barber and numerous other individuals.

