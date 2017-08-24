Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Online Charter School In Legal Battle Seeks New Designation

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The giant online charter school locked in a legal fight with Ohio officials over millions of dollars is moving to be designated as a dropout prevention school if the state approves that change.

The Columbus Dispatch Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow board officials Tuesday approved switching the designation. A document says the change would begin immediately with the 2017-18 school year, but would be subject to state approval by December.

The newspaper reports ECOT officials declined to answer questions about the move following Tuesday’s meeting.

Dropout recovery schools get a separate, much more lenient state report than traditional schools. The new designation also could allow ECOT to expand enrollment at a time when it’s under an order by the state Department of Education to refund $60 million for lax attendance.

