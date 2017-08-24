Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Police Find 1 Of 3 Runaway Teens

Posted On Thu. Aug 24th, 2017
THETFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they’ve found one of the three runaway teens who disappeared from a camping trip in Thetford.

Police say Killian O’Reilly was taken into custody Wednesday in Bowling Green, Ohio, and transported to a juvenile detention center.

He and two other teens — aged 16 and 17 — were part of a residential treatment program in Pike, New Hampshire, when they disappeared from the Roaring Brook campsite early Monday morning.

Police say O’Reilly was alone when he was found.

Police are still searching for Liam MacLeod and Kyle Casey. They are believed to be traveling together and generally heading south. Police say they were believed to be wearing neon yellow shirts and zip-off hiking pants.

