Cincinnati Zoo’s Baby Hippo To Star In Facebook Video Series

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Zoo says its popular baby hippo will star in an internet video series called “The Fiona Show” starting next week.

The zoo says the first video will be available on on Tuesday. It’s not clear how many videos are planned or how regularly they will be produced.

Fiona has already garnered millions of views on the zoo’s Facebook page since her premature birth in January.

Since then, her face has appeared on ice cream and beer, she was named an honorary deputy sheriff and a children’s book about her was announced.

Fiona was born Jan. 24 weighing about 29 pounds (13 kilograms). She overcame early health scares and now weighs more than 450 pounds (200 kilograms).

