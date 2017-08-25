Dad Of Boy Scalded In Bath Is Found Guilty At His 3rd Trial

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old Ohio boy who died after his stepmother put him in a scalding bath has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in his third trial.

A Warren County jury on Friday also found Robert Ritchie guilty on a child endangering charge.

Prosecutors say the Franklin man failed to get medical treatment that could have saved Austin Cooper’s life in March 2016.

The defense argued Ritchie’s wife covered up her crime. She pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

Ritchie’s attorney, Frank Schiavone (shuh-VOHN’-ee) III, says they will appeal.

Ritchie’s earlier trials ended in mistrials. Jurors couldn’t reach a verdict in his first trial in December. His second trial was declared a mistrial after he got sick in court.

