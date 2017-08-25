Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Indians' Miller Won't Throw For 5 To 7 Days

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star reliever Andrew Miller will be shut down from throwing for five to seven days because of tendinitis in his right knee.

The Indians said Friday that a more definitive timeframe for Miller’s return will be established once he resumes his throwing program.

Miller was placed on the disabled list for the second time this month after facing only two batters Monday against Boston. He threw just seven pitches — all fastballs with a noticeable drop in velocity — before taking himself out.

The left-hander was making his second appearance since being activated from the DL last Friday. He was originally sidelined from Aug. 2-18.

Miller was a key figure in Cleveland’s World Series run last season. He’s 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA and two saves in 48 games this season.

The Indians are in first place in the AL Central, leading Minnesota by 5 1/2 games. Cleveland opens a three-game series Friday against Kansas City, which is six games out.

