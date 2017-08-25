Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Jail Worker Placed On Leave Amid Financial Investigation

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An employee at an Ohio jail has been placed on leave amid an investigation into potential mismanagement of funds.

The Columbus Dispatch reports ( ) that 63-year-old Rickey Hodge, an accounts receivable analyst at the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility, was placed on leave Thursday.

The Franklin County auditor has requested the state’s help investigating “suspicious activity” related to the jail’s financial management and reporting. He noted issues including vendors not being paid and commingling of money.

Hodge did not respond to calls to his home Thursday. The jail’s director doesn’t believe Hodge has done anything wrong.

The facility is owned by the state but run by the county. It accepts low-level offenders and provides education and drug treatment services to help inmates reintegrate into society after their release.

