Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Major League Soccer

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Columbus 2, Los Angeles 0

D.C. United 1, Atlanta United FC 0

Houston 3, FC Dallas 3, tie

Toronto FC 3, Philadelphia 0

Real Salt Lake 4, San Jose 0

Seattle 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Portland 2, Colorado 1

New York City FC at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m.

New York at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company