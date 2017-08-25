Police Chief Disciplined After His City-issued Gun Stolen

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief whose city-issued gun was stolen from his vehicle last month has been disciplined.

A city statement released Friday says an administrative review concluded the theft of Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl’s service weapon could possibly have been avoided because entry into his vehicle wasn’t forced.

The city says Biehl was issued a written reprimand and must reimburse the city $469 for the weapon’s cost.

A police report indicated the gun was taken around the end of July near the department’s Second District headquarters.

Biehl said in the statement Friday that he takes full responsibility for not adequately securing his gun. He says action will be taken to provide a way to better secure firearms in city-issued vehicles.

Police are still looking for the gun.

