Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police Find 2nd Of 3 Runaway Teens

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

THETFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they’ve found the second of three runaway teens who disappeared from a camping trip in Thetford.

Police say Liam MacLeod was taken into custody early Friday in near Dayton, Ohio, and brought to a juvenile detention center. Police also recovered a vehicle stolen from Thetford shortly before they found MacLeod. They said people had fled from the vehicle.

MacLeod and two other teens — aged 16 and 17 — were part of a residential treatment program in Pike, New Hampshire, when they disappeared from the Roaring Brook campsite early Monday.

Police found Killian O’Reilly alone on Wednesday in Bowling Green, Ohio and took him into custody.

Police are still searching for Kyle Casey. The three were believed to have bene traveling together, generally heading south.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company