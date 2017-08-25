Police Find Runaway Teens, Stolen Car In Ohio

THETFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they’ve found two runaway teens who disappeared from a camping trip in Thetford.

Police say Liam MacLeod was taken into custody early Friday in near Dayton, Ohio, and Kyle Casey was found in downtown Dayton shortly after noon. They were brought to a juvenile detention center. Police also recovered a vehicle stolen from Thetford.

They and one other teen — ages 16 and 17 — were part of a residential treatment program in Pike, New Hampshire, when they disappeared from the Roaring Brook campsite early Monday.

Police found Killian O’Reilly alone on Wednesday in Bowling Green, Ohio, and took him into custody.

All are awaiting a return to New Hampshire.

Comments

comments