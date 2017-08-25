Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Prison Guards Find Pills In Cell Of Ex-Ohio Sheriff

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say prison guards have confiscated pills from the cell of a former Ohio county sheriff serving time for drug and theft-in-office charges.

The Sandusky Register reports ( ) prison guards found a bottle containing more than a dozen pills of different varieties during a search last month of former Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer’s cell at the Allen Correctional Institution in Lima.

Prison staff couldn’t identify the pills. Overmyer claimed they were multi-vitamins.

A report said the pills were considered contraband. It’s unclear if Overmyer has been disciplined.

The former sheriff was sentenced to four years in prison in March after pleading guilty to charges related to the theft of drugs from a box used by local law enforcement agencies in northwest Ohio to drop off discarded medications.

___

Information from: Sandusky Register,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company