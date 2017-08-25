Teen Found Fatally Shot At Apartment Complex In Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy has been found fatally shot on a sidewalk south of downtown Columbus.

The teen has been identified as Shaquan Brown. He was killed Thursday afternoon while walking through an apartment complex. Police say Shaquan lived on the city’s West Side but not at that complex.

Columbus police officers and SWAT team members searched for suspects and potential evidence after the shooting. No suspects have been arrested.

Residents of the apartment complex told The Columbus Dispatch that gunfire and shootings are common there.

