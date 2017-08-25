Tim Eder Leaves Great Lakes Commission For Foundation Post

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The longtime executive director of the Great Lakes Commission is leaving the post.

Tim Eder has taken a new job as a program officer with the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

Eder has led the Great Lakes Commission since 2006. The commission is an interstate agency that represents and advises the governors of all eight Great Lakes states, and the premiers of Ontario and Quebec, about economic and environmental issues in the region.

Deputy Director Tom Crane will serve as interim executive director until the commission hires Eder’s replacement.

Eder says he’ll manage water-related grants with the Mott Foundation.

Comments

comments